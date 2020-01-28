The best recordings of works by John Tavener
We round up some of the greatest recordings of the British composing legend Sir John Tavener
Ikon of Light
The Sixteen/Harry Christophers
Coro 16015
A good introduction to Tavener’s finest choral writing, including The Lamb and the early seven-movement sequence that gives the disc its name.
The Protecting Veil
Steven Isserlis (cello); London Symphony Orchestra/Gennady Rozhdestvensky
Erato 3-63293
A classic release of the hypnotically spaced-out score that still wins converts after 18 years.
Ex Maria Virgine
Choir of Clare College, Cambridge/Timothy Brown
Naxos 8.572168
A recent carol sequence that does surprising things to familiar texts.
Requiem
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Vasily Petrenko
EMI 235 1342
In his later, stylistically inclusive mode, the Requiem contains grandiloquence and a state of surrender.