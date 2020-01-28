The best recordings of works by John Tavener

Ikon of Light

The Sixteen/Harry Christophers

Coro 16015

A good introduction to Tavener’s finest choral writing, including The Lamb and the early seven-movement sequence that gives the disc its name.

The Protecting Veil

Steven Isserlis (cello); London Symphony Orchestra/Gennady Rozhdestvensky

Erato 3-63293

A classic release of the hypnotically spaced-out score that still wins converts after 18 years.

Ex Maria Virgine

Choir of Clare College, Cambridge/Timothy Brown

Naxos 8.572168

A recent carol sequence that does surprising things to familiar texts.

Requiem

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Vasily Petrenko

EMI 235 1342

In his later, stylistically inclusive mode, the Requiem contains grandiloquence and a state of surrender.