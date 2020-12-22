Cyril Scott: 4 best recordings of his works

Piano Concerto Op. 10, Cello Concerto Op. 19, Overture to Pelleas

Peter Donohoe (piano), Rafael Wallfisch (cello), BBC Concert Orchestra/Martin Yates Dutton CDLX7309

Three early works, written when Scott was in his 20s, reveal the composer in lushly Romantic form.

Orchestral Works, Vol. 1 Symphony No. 3, Piano Concerto No. 2, Neptune

Howard Shelley (piano), BBC Philharmonic/Martyn Brabbins Chandos CHAN10211

Subtitled ‘The Muses’, Scott’s Third Symphony is eerily atmospheric in parts; Neptune is big-boned and dramatic

The Songs of Cyril Scott

Charlotte de Rothschild (soprano), Adrian Farmer (piano) Lyrita SRCD365

Often charmingly simple, many of Scott’s songs were once very popular. This is an excellent introduction.

Sonata lirica etc

Clare Howick (violin), Sophia Rahman (piano), Dutton CDLX7200

Scott’s works for violin and piano show a range of influences and styles, from the orientalism of Lotus Land to the American inflections in the Tallahassee Suite.

