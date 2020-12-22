Cyril Scott: 4 best recordings of his works
Four recommended recordings of works by the illustrious English composer, Cyril Scott
Piano Concerto Op. 10, Cello Concerto Op. 19, Overture to Pelleas
Peter Donohoe (piano), Rafael Wallfisch (cello), BBC Concert Orchestra/Martin Yates Dutton CDLX7309
Three early works, written when Scott was in his 20s, reveal the composer in lushly Romantic form.
Orchestral Works, Vol. 1 Symphony No. 3, Piano Concerto No. 2, Neptune
Howard Shelley (piano), BBC Philharmonic/Martyn Brabbins Chandos CHAN10211
Subtitled ‘The Muses’, Scott’s Third Symphony is eerily atmospheric in parts; Neptune is big-boned and dramatic
The Songs of Cyril Scott
Charlotte de Rothschild (soprano), Adrian Farmer (piano) Lyrita SRCD365
Often charmingly simple, many of Scott’s songs were once very popular. This is an excellent introduction.
Sonata lirica etc
Clare Howick (violin), Sophia Rahman (piano), Dutton CDLX7200
Scott’s works for violin and piano show a range of influences and styles, from the orientalism of Lotus Land to the American inflections in the Tallahassee Suite.
