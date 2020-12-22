Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Recordings
  4. Cyril Scott: 4 best recordings of his works
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Cyril Scott: 4 best recordings of his works

Four recommended recordings of works by the illustrious English composer, Cyril Scott

cyril scott best recordings

Piano Concerto Op. 10, Cello Concerto Op. 19, Overture to Pelleas

Peter Donohoe (piano), Rafael Wallfisch (cello), BBC Concert Orchestra/Martin Yates Dutton CDLX7309

Advertisement

Three early works, written when Scott was in his 20s, reveal the composer in lushly Romantic form.

Orchestral Works, Vol. 1 Symphony No. 3, Piano Concerto No. 2, Neptune

Howard Shelley (piano), BBC Philharmonic/Martyn Brabbins Chandos CHAN10211

Subtitled ‘The Muses’, Scott’s Third Symphony  is eerily atmospheric in parts; Neptune is big-boned and dramatic

The Songs of Cyril Scott

Charlotte de Rothschild (soprano), Adrian Farmer (piano) Lyrita SRCD365

Often charmingly simple, many of Scott’s songs were once very popular. This is an excellent introduction.

Sonata lirica etc

Clare Howick (violin),  Sophia Rahman (piano), Dutton CDLX7200

Scott’s works for violin and piano show a range of influences and styles, from the orientalism of Lotus Land to the American inflections in the Tallahassee Suite.

Advertisement

Top image by Getty Images

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine

You may also like

Handel’s Messiah best recordings

The best recordings of Handel’s Messiah

Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique best recordings

The best recordings of Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique

Monteverdi best recordings

The best recordings of Monteverdi

Sergey Rachmaninov Piano Concerto No. 2 best recordings

The best recordings of Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No. 2