Five of the best Clara Schumann recordings

Piano Concerto

Howard Shelley (piano, conductor); Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra

Hyperion CDA 68240

Clara’s teenage concerto is the centrepiece of Vol. 78 of Hyperion’s popular Romantic Piano Concerto series in a performance that dances and dazzles.

Piano Trio

Antje Weithaas (violin), Tanja Tetzlaff (cello), Gunilla Sussmann (piano)

Avi Music AVI8553294

This live recording of the Piano Trio by three leading musicians was named top choice in Radio 3’s Building a Library programme. They find an ideal balance between its classical elegance and impassioned Romanticism.

Three Romances

Tasmin Little (violin), John Lenehan (piano)

Chandos CHAN20030

These miniatures for violin and piano pack a punch and Little’s soaring tone and nuanced performance brings out both their intensity and subtlety. They’ve also been arranged for cello by Steven Isserlis, which you can hear on a Hyperion recording.

Complete songs

Miriam Alexandra (soprano), Peter Gjsbertsen (tenor), Jozef De Beenhouwer (piano)

MDG9032114

Clara was a sensitive song composer and nearly 30 of her songs survive, written between 1832 and 1856. This 2019 release marks the first time they have all been recorded in their original keys.

Complete works for piano solo

Susanne Grützmann (piano)

Profil Medien PH07065 (4 discs)

This landmark set brings together all of Clara’s published piano works, from her first Polonaises to her final work, in 1856, the Romance in B minor. She dedicated to Brahms with the words ‘In loving memory! Clara’.