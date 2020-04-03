Five of the best recordings of Beethoven’s sonata cycles
We name some of the finest examples of Beethoven's piano sonatas on disc
Artur Schnabel
Warner Classics 9029597507
Recorded between 1932 and 1938, this first-ever recording of the complete sonatas has remained a classic account.
Wilhelm Kempff
DG 477 7958
The German pianist recorded the cycle several times; DG’s remastered stereo version was released in 2008.
Friedrich Gulda
Orfeo C808109L
The Austrian pianist made three recordings of beethoven’s sonatas. This is the first, recorded for Austrian radio.
Ronald Brautigam
BIS BIS2000
Dutch keyboardist Ronald Brautigam’s fortepiano recordings of the Beethoven sonatas for BIS made between 2004 and 2010 are now gathered together in one box. Brautigam plays on Paul McNulty’s replicas of original instruments dating from 1788 to 1819.
Stephen Kovacevich
Warner 9029586922
Kovacevich gets to the heart of Beethoven’s sonatas with playing that teeters on the edge of sanity, roars with ferocious power and frequently moves the listener to tears. The finest to date.