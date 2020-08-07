Five of the best recordings by pianist Benjamin Grosvenor
Since his 2010 debut, Benjamin Grosvenor's recording output has been critically acclaimed time and time again. We choose some of our favourites
This and That (2010)
Works by Kapustin, Scarlatti, Albéniz, Moszkowski, Chopin, Brahms, Strauss II and Gershwin
Galton Concert Productions 700123
From our four-star review…
‘He’s very much an entertainer, with a virtuosity that allows him to tackle Cziffra’s volcanic reworkings of Brahms and Strauss II comfortably.’
Chopin, Liszt, Ravel (2011)
Chopin: Scherzos; Nocturnes; Liszt: My Joys; The Maiden’s Wish, En rêve; Ravel: Gaspard de la nuit
Decca 478 3206
From our five-star review…
‘He is a virtuoso who declines the mantle of the virtuoso, every gesture being put exclusively and exhilaratingly at the service of the music.’
Rhapsody in Blue (2012)
Works by Saint-Saëns, Ravel and Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue, et al
Decca 478 3527
From our five-star review…
‘I can only concur with other critics who hear in his tone and phrasing echoes of a golden age…’
Dances (2014)
Works by JS Bach, Chopin, Scriabin, Granados, et al
Decca 478 5334
From our five-star review…
‘The quality of his playing is altogether exceptional. Pianist Benjamin Grosvenor takes nothing for granted in music. Nor should we in listening to him.’
Homages (2016)
Works by Bach-Busoni, Mendelssohn, Franck, Chopin and Liszt
Decca 483 0255
From our five-star review…
‘This recital album from Benjamin Grosvenor is every bit as pianistically brilliant at its precedents, showing off his fluid virtuosity, musical sensitivity and fearless approach.’