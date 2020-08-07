Five of the best recordings by pianist Benjamin Grosvenor

This and That (2010)

Works by Kapustin, Scarlatti, Albéniz, Moszkowski, Chopin, Brahms, Strauss II and Gershwin

Galton Concert Productions 700123

From our four-star review…

‘He’s very much an entertainer, with a virtuosity that allows him to tackle Cziffra’s volcanic reworkings of Brahms and Strauss II comfortably.’

Chopin, Liszt, Ravel (2011)

Chopin: Scherzos; Nocturnes; Liszt: My Joys; The Maiden’s Wish, En rêve; Ravel: Gaspard de la nuit

Decca 478 3206

From our five-star review…

‘He is a virtuoso who declines the mantle of the virtuoso, every gesture being put exclusively and exhilaratingly at the service of the music.’

Rhapsody in Blue (2012)

Works by Saint-Saëns, Ravel and Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue, et al

Decca 478 3527

From our five-star review…

‘I can only concur with other critics who hear in his tone and phrasing echoes of a golden age…’

Dances (2014)

Works by JS Bach, Chopin, Scriabin, Granados, et al

Decca 478 5334

From our five-star review…

‘The quality of his playing is altogether exceptional. Pianist Benjamin Grosvenor takes nothing for granted in music. Nor should we in listening to him.’

Homages (2016)

Works by Bach-Busoni, Mendelssohn, Franck, Chopin and Liszt

Decca 483 0255

From our five-star review…

‘This recital album from Benjamin Grosvenor is every bit as pianistically brilliant at its precedents, showing off his fluid virtuosity, musical sensitivity and fearless approach.’