Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Recordings
  4. Malcolm Arnold: the best recordings
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Malcolm Arnold: the best recordings

The best films and recordings featuring concert and film scores by 20th-century British composer Malcolm Arnold

GettyImages-2633292_625_3501-b3d3826-6c29d5c.jpg

Published:

The Complete Symphonies
LSO/Richard Hickox; BBC Phil/Rumon Gamba
Chandos CHAN10853(4)

Advertisement

Consistently high-quality performances of the essential core of Arnold’s output, split between two fine ensembles.

Symphony No. 9
National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland/Andrew Penny
Naxos 8.553540

Fine playing of Arnold’s last, strangest and most remarkable symphony, plus a talk by him with Andrew Penny.

Read our review of this album here.

Guitar Concerto
Julian Bream, Melos Ensemble
Alto ALC1174

The benignly gorgeous Guitar Concerto is played by its dedicatee, with solo works by Lennox Berkeley, Ravel and others.

Julian Bream’s recordings of Malcolm Arnold were included in our round-up of Bream’s best recordings here.

String Quartets Nos 1 & 2
McCapra Quartet
Chandos CHAN 9122

Two exceptional masterworks in performances of world-class quality.

Film Music Vol. 1
LSO/Richard Hickox
Chandos CHAN 9100

Suites from five of the best film scores are here, including Kwai, Whistle Down the Wind and The Sound Barrier.

Toward the Unknown Region: Malcolm Arnold – a Story of Survival
Amazon Prime Video (available to rent)

Tony Palmer’s superlative film portrait features many musical excerpts and interviews with family and friends.

Advertisement

Rent this film on Amazon Prime

Tags

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save 70% when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine

You may also like

Rachmaninov's Symphonic Dances best recordings

The best (and worst) recordings of Rachmaninov’s Symphonic Dances

Jessye Norman best recordings

Jessye Norman: The best recordings

Moz_200_0-0bf822f-8f87c0c.jpg

The best recordings of Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto

Luciano Pavarotti best recordings

Luciano Pavarotti: The best recordings