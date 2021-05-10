Malcolm Arnold: the best recordings

The Complete Symphonies

LSO/Richard Hickox; BBC Phil/Rumon Gamba

Chandos CHAN10853(4)

Consistently high-quality performances of the essential core of Arnold’s output, split between two fine ensembles.

Symphony No. 9

National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland/Andrew Penny

Naxos 8.553540

Fine playing of Arnold’s last, strangest and most remarkable symphony, plus a talk by him with Andrew Penny.

Guitar Concerto

Julian Bream, Melos Ensemble

Alto ALC1174

The benignly gorgeous Guitar Concerto is played by its dedicatee, with solo works by Lennox Berkeley, Ravel and others.

String Quartets Nos 1 & 2

McCapra Quartet

Chandos CHAN 9122

Two exceptional masterworks in performances of world-class quality.

Film Music Vol. 1

LSO/Richard Hickox

Chandos CHAN 9100

Suites from five of the best film scores are here, including Kwai, Whistle Down the Wind and The Sound Barrier.

Toward the Unknown Region: Malcolm Arnold – a Story of Survival

Amazon Prime Video (available to rent)

Tony Palmer’s superlative film portrait features many musical excerpts and interviews with family and friends.

