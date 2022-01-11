Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Recordings
  4. Maria Ewing: the singer’s best recordings
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Maria Ewing: the singer’s best recordings

The late Maria Ewing was known for singing both soprano and mezzo roles throughout her illustrious career. Here, we name the best recordings of Ewing's performances

Maria Ewing poses for a photographer in her costume as Melisande. She performs in the opera Pelleas et Melisande. Composer: Claude Debussy. (Photo by Ira Nowinski/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

Published:

The best recordings of Maria Ewing

Debussy’s Pelléas et Mélisande

Vienna Philharmonic/Claudio Abbado
DG 435 3442

Advertisement

There is a certain grit to Maria Ewing’s representation of Mélisande in this performance, with the character given new meaning through Ewing’s interpretation and nuances. She sings the role alongside François Le Roux as Pelléas, whose performance is considered and refined.

4353442

Strauss’s Salome

Orchestra of the Royal Opera House/Edward Downes
Opus Arte OAR3108D

Directed by Ewing’s husband Peter Hall, it was this production of Salome that first launched the American soprano onto the British stage. She gave one of the most notorious performances of Strauss’s infamous ‘Dance of the Seven Veils’, performing it in the nude. Hall’s staging showed Ewing at her most elegant and glamorous.

This film is available to watch on Medici TV.

OAR3108D

Mozart’s Requiem

Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein
DG 00044007341353

Singing the mezzo-soprano role alongside soprano Marie Mclaughlin here, Ewing balances her tone superbly in this traditional reading of Mozart’s Requiem

This is also available in DVD format, in a TV special directed by Humphrey Burton.

E734135

Shostakovich’s Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk

London Philharmonic Orchestra & Ambrosian Opera Chorus/Mstislav Rostropovich
Warner Classics 9668382

Maria Ewing plays the role of Katerina in this historic recording with Galina Vishnevskaya in the title role. Ewing’s acting capabilities are on full display here in this hugely expressive performance.

Advertisement
9668382

Authors

Freya Parr

Freya Parr

Social networks

Digital Editor and Staff Writer, BBC Music Magazine

Freya Parr is BBC Music Magazine's Digital Editor and Staff Writer. She has also written for titles including the Guardian, Circus Journal, Frankie and Suitcase Magazine, and runs The Noiseletter, a fortnightly arts and culture publication. Freya's main areas of interest and research lie in 20th-century and contemporary music.

Tags

Save when you subscribe today!
Try 3 issues for just £5 when you subscribe to BBC Music Magazine today!
Subscribe today!