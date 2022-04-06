Nicky Spence: the tenor’s best recordings

Whether singing Schubert or preparing to play Samson at the Royal Opera House, Nicky Spence is a versatile tenor with a truly choc-a-bloc diary. Here are his five greatest recordings.

The Diary of One Who Disappeared

Hyperion CDA 68282

Nicky Spence fully inhabits the drama of this unusual song cycle, with pianist Julius Drake and mezzo Václava Housková his sultry seductress.

As You Like It: Shakespeare Songs

Resonus RES 10116

This selection of Shakespeare songs by a range of composers from Schubert to Tippett provides a fine showcase for Spence’s versatility.

Paradis sur Terre: A French Songbook

Chandos CHAN 10893

Spence performs songs by Debussy and lesser-known song cycles by Lili Boulanger, Caplet and Chaminade, with pianist Malcolm Martineau.

Buxton Orr Songs

Delphian DCD 34175

For this collection of songs closer to Spence’s Scottish roots, his nimble and characterful singing is accompanied by pianist Iain Burnside.

Hoddinott Landscapes: song cycles and folksongs

Naxos 8.571360

In these characterful songs, Spence’s interpretation is well matched by Andrew Matthews-Owen’s superb pianism.