Nicky Spence: the tenor’s best recordings
Whether singing Schubert or preparing to play Samson at the Royal Opera House, Nicky Spence is a versatile tenor with a truly choc-a-bloc diary. Here are his five greatest recordings.
The Diary of One Who Disappeared
Hyperion CDA 68282
Nicky Spence fully inhabits the drama of this unusual song cycle, with pianist Julius Drake and mezzo Václava Housková his sultry seductress.
As You Like It: Shakespeare Songs
Resonus RES 10116
This selection of Shakespeare songs by a range of composers from Schubert to Tippett provides a fine showcase for Spence’s versatility.
Paradis sur Terre: A French Songbook
Chandos CHAN 10893
Spence performs songs by Debussy and lesser-known song cycles by Lili Boulanger, Caplet and Chaminade, with pianist Malcolm Martineau.
Buxton Orr Songs
Delphian DCD 34175
For this collection of songs closer to Spence’s Scottish roots, his nimble and characterful singing is accompanied by pianist Iain Burnside.
Hoddinott Landscapes: song cycles and folksongs
Naxos 8.571360
In these characterful songs, Spence’s interpretation is well matched by Andrew Matthews-Owen’s superb pianism.