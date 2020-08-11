Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Recordings
  4. Six of the best recordings of Elgar’s Cello Concerto
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Six of the best recordings of Elgar’s Cello Concerto

We name the very best performances of Elgar's Cello Concerto

Elgar's Cello Concerto best recordings

Beatrice Harrison, New Symphony Orchestra/Edward Elgar (1928) Naxos 8.111260

Advertisement

The concerto’s first complete recording, under the baton of Elgar himself.

Pablo Casals, BBC Symphony Orchestra/Adrian Boult (1945) Warner Classics 7777634985

Casals’s approach is heavily romantic – too much so for some listeners at the time.

Paul Tortelier, BBC Symphony Orchestra/Malcolm Sargent (1953) Testament SBT2025

Nuanced and refined – one of three recordings of the work made by the French cellist.

Jacqueline du Pré, LSO/John Barbirolli (1965) Warner Classics 2564607600

A powerfully passionate performance that propelled Du Pré into the limelight.

Julian Lloyd Webber, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Yehudi Menuhin (1985) Philips 416 3542

Julian Lloyd Webber’s own recording of the concerto was deservedly acclaimed for its understated passion.

Alisa Weilerstein Staatskapelle Berlin/ Daniel Barenboim (2013) Decca 478 2735

The exceptional disc that won Weilerstein the BBC Music Magazine Recording of the Year in 2014.

Advertisement

Tags

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine

You may also like

Pianist Martha Argerich

The best recordings of pianist Martha Argerich

(GERMANY OUT) Sala, Oskar *18.07.1910-27.02.2002+Komponist, PhysikerMitentwickler des Trautoniums- bei der Arbeit an seinem Mixtut-Trautoniumzum Zwecke der Herstellung vonelektronischer Musik fuer Spielfilme- 1961 (Photo by Bernd Thiele/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

10 of the best concertos for unusual instruments

Rafael Nadal

10 famous Beethoven fans

THE PLAYLIST (1)

The BBC Music Magazine Playlist