Six of the best recordings of Elgar’s Cello Concerto

Beatrice Harrison, New Symphony Orchestra/Edward Elgar (1928) Naxos 8.111260

The concerto’s first complete recording, under the baton of Elgar himself.

Pablo Casals, BBC Symphony Orchestra/Adrian Boult (1945) Warner Classics 7777634985

Casals’s approach is heavily romantic – too much so for some listeners at the time.

Paul Tortelier, BBC Symphony Orchestra/Malcolm Sargent (1953) Testament SBT2025

Nuanced and refined – one of three recordings of the work made by the French cellist.

Jacqueline du Pré, LSO/John Barbirolli (1965) Warner Classics 2564607600

A powerfully passionate performance that propelled Du Pré into the limelight.

Julian Lloyd Webber, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Yehudi Menuhin (1985) Philips 416 3542

Julian Lloyd Webber’s own recording of the concerto was deservedly acclaimed for its understated passion.

Alisa Weilerstein Staatskapelle Berlin/ Daniel Barenboim (2013) Decca 478 2735

The exceptional disc that won Weilerstein the BBC Music Magazine Recording of the Year in 2014.