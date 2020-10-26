The best recordings of Mozart’s Flute Concerto No. 1

The best recording

Sharon Bezaly (flute)

Ostrobothnian Chamber Orchestra/Juha Kangas

BIS Records BISSACD153901

Advertisement

Sharon Bezaly is renowned – and revered by flautists – for her powerful, full-bodied tone and iconic 24-carat gold flute. The Israeli’s technical abilities have inspired reams of major works including those by José Serebrier, Sally Beamish and Christian Lindberg. But in 2005, when this recording was made, her reputation as the ‘Paganini of the flute’ was still in its infancy, and she would go on to be a BBC New Generation Artist the following year.

The recording attracted plaudits from across the world, including a five-star review in these pages. It was so successful that BIS reconvened the original lineup – with the Ostrobothnian Chamber Orchestra and conductor Juha Kangas – to add the Flute and Harp Concerto (with harpist Julie Palloc) for a reissue in 2008.

Bezaly enters the Allegro at a spritely pace and shrugs off the tumbling semiquaver passages with ease, using a sparse vibrato on the few extended notes. However, it is towards the end of the first movement that the real magic happens. There is a rallentando and an exaggerated pause in the strings to indicate that A Cadenza Is Coming.

This is not just any cadenza – this, and the others on the disc, were newly written by Finnish composer Kalevi Aho especially for this recording. Although not written in an 18th-century style, strictly speaking, they are sympathetic to the contextual music. The extended tonal and dynamic range sits surprisingly well with what we’ve heard before. There is a whisper of the original theme before Bezaly whips up an series of high-octane melodies punctuated with high-octave trills.

Kangas sets the Finland-based Ostrobothnian Chamber Orchestra off at a stately speed in the Adagio, but Bezaly’s entrance is one of utmost and admirable restraint. Her ornamentation is simple and refined, and there is careful balance between soloist and ensemble from the engineering side.

Very occasionally we hear Bezaly take a breath; and depending on your personal preference, this will either add or distract from the listening experience. The compact cadenza echoes the perambulating style of the main movement – it is more showy than some older versions (such as William Bennett’s, see above) but manages to remain in keeping with the Mozartian melodies. In the closing movement, Bezaly is finally free to canter through the thickets of semiquavers, achieving an enviable evenness across the range.

Advertisement

Three other great recordings