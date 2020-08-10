The best recordings of works by Nico Muhly

The finale has a mischievous, Minimalist glitter reminiscent of early Adams, a sassy syncopated solo line etched against a high stream of tingling repeated figures, powered by punchy brass. Muhly creates an exciting sonic theatre full of unpredictable explosions and high-wire filigree, which lapses disappointingly into commonplace sequences before ending with a dark twist. It was written for British cellist Oliver Coates, whose performance I heard. While Bailey brings greater heft and definition, he perhaps misses Coates’s mercurial imagination. Jun Märkl and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra provide sensitive and well-balanced support throughout.

Flow my Tears

Works by Johnson, Dowland, Danyel, Campion, Muhly and Hume Iestyn Davies (countertenor), Thomas Dunford (lute), Jonathan Manson (viol)

Wigmore Hall Live WHLive 0074