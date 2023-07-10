It’s 42 years since Harrison Ford first cracked his whip, going on to star in a further four big-screen adventures as Henry ‘Indiana’ Jones, Jr. With him for every step, jump and chase has been composer John Williams, who has turned in some of his most memorable music for the fedora-wearing hero.

With a new score just released, we thought we’d line up all five and see which of them is the very best.

The Indiana Jones film scores ranked worst to best

No. 5: Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

The fourth film in the franchise, released some 19 years after the third instalment, was the Indiana Jones sequel nobody knew they needed… and many still believe they don’t.

The passage of 15 years has been kind to Steven Spielberg’s relative misfire, though, when looked at for what it is and what works well. Cate Blanchett’s angular bob steals the show, as does a brilliant John Hurt and so what if Indy survives a nuclear blast by hiding in a fridge and ends up seeing a UFO?

It’s all fantasy after all… John Williams never does any film score by half, and so Crystal Skull is more than a solid effort, with new themes for Indy and Marion’s son ‘Mutt’, an enthralling musical moniker for Blanchett’s villain, Irina, and a natty little mysterious motif for the eponymous Crystal Skull itself.

No. 4 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

Spielberg stepped aside for the fifth and final (?) Indiana Jones adventure, serving as exec producer, while James Mangold took the director’s chair.

It’s a worthy sequel, with Indy recognising he is far too old to be racing around the world digging up antiquities, when he is close to becoming one himself.

Thrills and spills are present and correct, plus an unexpected amount of pathos and emotion for a hero who is, after all, only human. John Williams digs deep for what might be his very last full film score, tipping his hat to the past and conjuring 90-odd minutes of new, big-boned orchestral music and some brilliant set pieces. ‘Helena’s Theme’ is the real treat, though, up there with the very best of the composer’s most sweeping music.

No. 3 Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

What was once the middle chapter of a trilogy, proved controversial upon its release – even director Steven Spielberg apparently regrets just how dark he went with Temple of Doom. It’s true that, seen against the high-octane and thoroughly entertaining curtain-raiser that was Raiders, this film (actually a prequel) leads us into some decidedly murky territory – voodoo, the occult, enslaved children, monkey brains for dessert, the list goes on.

For Williams it presented the opportunity to scare the pants off of us, and he does with the terrifying music for the occult ceremony. But there is heart, too (and not just the one pulled out of that poor guy’s chest), plus romance and humour in Williams’s music for Short Round and Willie Scott (‘Anything Goes’ in Mandarin, anyone?), plus he delivers classic action set pieces, such as the ‘Mine Car Chase’.

Oh and ‘Parade of the Slave Children’ (the concert version of his music for the chained-up kids) is probably one of the composer’s most overlooked themes; it’s a cracker.

No. 2 Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

The third Indiana Jones film is like stepping out into the light and taking a big breath of air after a visit to the Temple of Doom. Last Crusade is a return to form for all concerned, with Indy up against his old Nazi foes on a whirlwind adventure to rescue his father (a resplendent Sean Connery) and get his hands on the Holy Grail.

John Williams seemingly went at this score with a huge amount of vigour, turning in a rich variety of themes and some wild and wonderful action pieces – for what was his first big adventure score in a few years. From chases on trains, boats, planes, tanks and motorcycles to sewers teeming with rats and a beautifully noble theme for the Grail, this score really has everything.

No. 1 Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Simply known as Raiders of the Lost Ark when it was originally released, Indiana Jones was the brainchild of George Lucas and Steven Spielberg and it easily won fans as a thrilling standalone cinematic adventure.

Having scored two Star Wars films, Superman – The Movie and Dracula with the London Symphony Orchestra, John Williams had a lot to live up with this new story and character, and he didn’t disappoint.

His score for Raiders is just about perfect, from the iconic March and the sweeping love theme to the ominous three-note motif for the Ark itself.

There are spinetingling, hair-raising cues – ‘Desert Chase’ and ‘The Map Room: Dawn’ remain two of the composer’s most brilliant compositions; and moments of great fun – ‘The Basket Game’. Raiders is a rollicking adventure score that (like Star Wars) knowingly harks back to Hollywood’s golden age, with Williams seemingly enjoying every darn minute.

Each of John Williams's scores for the Indiana Jones films are available to stream and download from the usual places.

