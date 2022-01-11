Who wrote the hymn ‘At The Name of Jesus’ and who composed the music?

Caroline Maria Noel wrote the hymn‘‘At The Name of Jesus’ in 1870, while bedridden from a crippling illness which would take her life seven years later in 1877. She was the daughter of Church of England cleric and hymn writer Gerard Thomas Noel. The hymn is sung to the tune ‘King’s Weston, which was composed by Ralph Vaughan Williams

Advertisement

What are the lyrics to the hymn ‘At The Name of Jesus’?

At the name of Jesus every knee shall bow,

every tongue confess him King of glory now;

’tis the Father’s pleasure we should call him Lord,

who from the beginning was the mighty Word.

At his voice creation sprang at once to sight:

all the angel faces, all the hosts of light,

thrones and dominations, stars upon their way,

all the heavenly orders in their great array.

Humbled for a season, to receive a name

from the lips of sinners, unto whom he came;

faithfully he bore it spotless to the last,

brought it back victorious when from death he passed;

bore it up triumphant, with its human light,

through all ranks of creatures, to the central height,

to the throne of Godhead, to the Father’s breast,

filled it with the glory of that perfect rest.

In your hearts enthrone him; there let him subdue

all that is not holy, all that is not true.

Look to him, your Savior, in temptations’ hour;

let his will enfold you in its light and power.

Advertisement

Christians, this Lord Jesus shall return again,

with his Father’s glory o’er the earth to reign;

for all wreaths of empire meet upon his brow,

and our hearts confess him King of glory now.