Did you know 'Hail to the Chief', the personal anthem of the president of the United States, originated from Walter Scott's poem The Lady of the Lake?

Scott's words started 'Hail to the Chief who in triumph advances! Honor'd and blest be the evergreen pine!'. these were adapted by Albert Gamse

As well as inauguration ceremonies and state funerals of former presidents, the song is performed at at many public events

'Hail to the Chief' lyrics

Hail to the Chief we have chosen for the nation,

Hail to the Chief! We salute him, one and all.

Hail to the Chief, as we pledge cooperation,

In proud fulfillment of a great, noble call.

Yours is the aim to make this grand country grander,

This you will do, that is our strong, firm belief.

Hail to the one we selected as commander,

Hail to the President! Hail to the Chief!

