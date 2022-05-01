Who wrote they hymn ‘Holy, holy, holy! Lord God Almighty!’?

The popular hymn ‘Holy, holy, holy! Lord God Almighty! was written by Bishop and hymn writer Reginald Heber in the 19th century when he was a vicar in Shropshire and was published posthumously in A Selection of Psalms and Hymns for the Parish Church of Banbury

Inspired by the opening line of Sanctus, Heber wrote the hymn specifically to celebrate the Holy Trinity and for use on Trinity Sunday.

Who composed the music for Holy, holy, holy! Lord God Almighty?

Its tune was composed by John Bacchus Dykes, and first published with the hymn in the 1861 edition of Hymns Ancient and Modern in 1861

What are the lyrics to ‘Holy, Holy, Holy! Lord God Almighty!’?

1 Holy, holy, holy! Lord God Almighty!

Early in the morning our song shall rise to thee.

Holy, holy, holy, merciful and mighty!

God in three persons, blessed Trinity!

2 Holy, holy, holy! All the saints adore thee,

casting down their golden crowns around the glassy sea;

cherubim and seraphim falling down before thee,

which wert and art and evermore shalt be.

3 Holy, holy, holy! Though the darkness hide thee,

though the eye of sinful man thy glory may not see,

only thou art holy; there is none beside thee,

perfect in pow’r, in love, and purity.

4 Holy, holy, holy! Lord God Almighty!

All thy works shall praise thy name in earth, and sky and sea.

Holy, holy, holy! merciful and mighty!

God in three persons, blessed Trinity!

