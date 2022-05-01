Lead us, heavenly Father' lyrics

Who wrote the hymn 'Lead us, heavenly Father'?

Hymn writer and architect James Edmeston wrote the hymn in 1821 when he was about 40 years old. During his lifetime he wrote nearly 2,000 hymns including 'God is here, how sweet the sound' and 'Eternal Father, God of grace'. It is a popular hymn for funerals as it asks for god's support and guidance through difficult times. It was also sung during the Queen's 90th Birthday Service of Thanksgiving and could be sung at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving

What are the lyrics to 'Lead us, heavenly Father'?

Lead us, heavenly Father, lead us

o'er the world's tempestuous sea;

guard us, guide us, keep us, feed us,

for we have no help but thee;

yet possessing every blessing,

if our God our Father be.

Saviour, breathe forgiveness o'er us:

all our weakness thou dost know;

thou didst tread this earth before us,

thou didst feel its keenest woe;

lone and dreary, faint and weary,

through the desert thou didst go.

Spirit of our God, descending,

fill our hearts with heavenly joy,

love with every passion blending,

pleasure that can never cloy:

thus provided, pardoned, guided,

nothing can our peace destroy.

