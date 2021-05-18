Polish national anthem: what is it and what are its lyrics?

What is the Polish National anthem?

The Polish national anthem is ‘Mazurek Dąbrowskiego’ (‘Poland Is Not Yet Lost’). It was officially adopted as the national anthem of Poland in 1926, although it had been its unofficial one since the end of the First World War in 1918

Who composed the Polish national anthem, Poland Is Not Yet Lost?

The lyrics were written by Józef Wybicki in July 1797 to help boost the morale of the Polish solders serving in the Napoleonic armies under Jan Henryk Dąbrowski. It was hoped that their participation in these wars would help the Poles’ case for independence as Poland was partitioned at the time and part of the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth. The lyrics served to feed the Poles’ desire for an independent state and emphasise their belief that the state would not die while they were willing to fight for it. The song became one of Poland’s most popular patriotic songs, despite Poland not getting its independence till 1918.

The music is a based on a Polish folk tune, which Wybicki adapted to fit the lyrics.

What are the lyrics to the Polish national anthem, Poland Is Not Yet Lost?

Poland has not yet perished,

So long as we still live.

What the foreign force has taken from us,

We shall with sabre retrieve.

March, march, Dąbrowski,

From Italy to Poland.

Under your command

We shall rejoin the nation.

We’ll cross the Vistula, we’ll cross the Warta,

We shall be Polish.

Bonaparte has given us the example

Of how we should prevail.

Like Czarniecki to Poznań

After the Swedish annexation,

To save our homeland,

We shall return across the sea.

A father, in tears,

Says to his Basia

Listen, our boys are said

To be beating the tarabans.

What are the Polish lyrics to the national anthem, Mazurek Dąbrowskiego?

Jeszcze Polska nie zginęła,

Kiedy my żyjemy.

Co nam obca przemoc wzięła,

Szablą odbierzemy.

Chorus

Marsz, marsz, Dąbrowski,

Z ziemi włoskiej do Polski.

Za twoim przewodem

Złączym się z narodem.

Przejdziem Wisłę, przejdziem Wartę,

Będziem Polakami.

Dał nam przykład Bonaparte,

Jak zwyciężać mamy.

Chorus

Jak Czarniecki do Poznania

Po szwedzkim zaborze,

Dla ojczyzny ratowania

Wrócim się przez morze.

Chorus

Już tam ojciec do swej Basi

Mówi zapłakany –

Słuchaj jeno, pono nasi

Biją w tarabany.

Chorus

