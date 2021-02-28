what are the lyrics to 'The Skye Boat Song'?

Who wrote ‘The Skye Boat Song’?

Sir Harold Edwin Boulton wrote the celebrated lyrics, which starts with the famous line; ‘Speed bonnie boat, like a bird on the wing’, in the 1870s after becoming interested in Scottish folk songs at Oxford University.

What is the story behind the ‘The Skye Boat Song’?

The song tells the tale of Bonnie Prince Charlie (Prince Charles Edward Stuart and grandson of James II and VII of Scotland) and his flight from Benbecula to the Isle of Skye, following his defeat at the Battle of Culloden in 1746. It was the final attempt by the Stuarts to reclaim the throne after their last monarch Queen Anne died, at which point the crown was then passed to George I from Hanover. Bonnie Prince Charlie’s supporters, however, believed he was the rightful heir to the throne.

What are the lyrics to the ‘The Skye Boat Song’

Speed, bonnie boat, like a bird on the wing,

Onward! the sailors cry;

Carry the lad that’s born to be king

Over the sea to Skye.

Loud the winds howl, loud the waves roar,

Thunderclaps rend the air;

Baffled, our foes stand by the shore,

Follow they will not dare.

Speed, bonnie boat, like a bird on the wing,

Onward! the sailors cry;

Carry the lad that’s born to be king

Over the sea to Skye.

Many’s the lad, fought on that day

Well the claymore did wield;

When the night came, silently lay

Dead on Culloden’s field.

Speed, bonnie boat, like a bird on the wing,

Onward! the sailors cry;

Carry the lad that’s born to be king

Over the sea to Skye.

Though the waves leap, soft shall ye sleep,

Ocean’s a royal bed.

Rocked in the deep, Flora will keep

Watch by your weary head.

Speed, bonnie boat, like a bird on the wing,

Onward! the sailors cry;

Carry the lad that’s born to be king

Over the sea to Skye.

Burned are their homes, exile and death

Scatter the loyal men;

Yet ere the sword cool in the sheath

Charlie will come again.

