When was the hymn ‘The day thou gavest, Lord, is ended’ written?

The hymn ‘The day thou gavest, Lord, is ended’ was written by Reverend John Ellerton in 1870, and it is set to the tune St Clement, believed to have been composed by Reverend Clement Cotteril Scholefield

Advertisement

As well as the viewers of the BBC’s Songs of Praise, who voted it third in the programme’s poll of favourite hymns in 2005, other fans include Queen Victoria, who included it in her diamond jubilee service in 1897, and Rick Wakeman, who featured the tune on his 1973 album The Six Wives of Henry VIII.

‘The day thou gavest, Lord, is ended ‘ is also a popular funeral hymn and we named it one of the best hymns ever

What are the lyrics to ‘The day thou gavest, Lord, is ended’?

1The day you gave us, Lord, is ended,

the darkness falls at your request;

to you our morning hymns ascended,

your praise shall sanctify our rest.

We thank you that your Church, unsleeping

while earth rolls onward into light,

through all the world her watch is keeping

and never rests by day or night.

As over continent and island

each dawn leads to another day,

the voice of prayer is never silent,

nor do the praises die away.

Advertisement

So be it, Lord! Your throne shall never,

like earth’s proud empires, pass away;

your kingdom stands and grows forever

until there dawns your glorious day.