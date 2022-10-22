Did you know 'Up on the Housetop' is thought to be the first Christmas song to focus primarily on Santa Claus?

It was written by American composer Benjamin Hanby in 1864 and it is believed he was inspired by Clement C. Moore's 1822 poem, "A Visit from St. Nicholas" (more famously known as 'The Night Before Christmas').

The song has been recorded by many famous singers including, Gene Autry in 1953.

'Up on the Housetop' lyrics

Up on the (housetop/rooftop) reindeer pause,

Out jumps good old Santa Claus.

Down through the chimney, with lots of toys,

All for the little ones' Christmas joys.

Ho, ho, ho! Who wouldn't go.

Ho, ho, ho! Who wouldn't go,

Up on the housetop, click, click, click;

Down through the chimney with (good / nice / old) Saint Nick.

First comes the stocking of little Nell;

Oh, dear Santa fill it well!

Give her a dolly that laughs and cries;

One that will open and shut her eyes.

Repeat chorus

(Look in / Next comes) the stocking of little (Will/Bill);

Oh just see what a glorious fill!

Here is a hammer and lots of tacks;

A whistle and a ball and a whip that cracks!

