First performed in 1912 by Jack Judge the Irish music hall song ‘c’ has gone into folklore the world over with many of us being able to recite its world-famous chorus from memory. It was recorded in 1914 by John McCormack and became a popular marching song for soldiers in the First World War as it evoked memories of home.

Who wrote the song ‘It’s a long way to Tipperary’?

There has been a bit of dispute about who actually wrote the lyrics to the Irish song ‘It’s a long way to Tipperary’ as although it was universally accepted that both Jack Judge, and Harry Williams wrote the words in 1912, on the death of Williams in 1924 Judge claimed sole credit for writing the song.

Why Tipperary?

It is believed Tipperary was chosen because it was where Judge’s grandparents came from.

What are the lyrics to ‘It’s a long way to Tipperary’?

Up to mighty London

Came an Irishman one day.

As the streets are paved with gold

Sure, everyone was gay,

Singing songs of Piccadilly,

Strand and Leicester Square,

Till Paddy got excited,

Then he shouted to them there:

Chorus

It’s a long way to Tipperary,

It’s a long way to go.

It’s a long way to Tipperary,

To the sweetest girl I know!

Goodbye, Piccadilly,

Farewell, Leicester Square!

It’s a long long way to Tipperary,

But my heart’s right there.

Paddy wrote a letter

To his Irish Molly-O,

Saying, “Should you not receive it,

Write and let me know!”

“If I make mistakes in spelling,

Molly, dear,” said he,

“Remember, it’s the pen that’s bad,

Don’t lay the blame on me!“

Chorus

Molly wrote a neat reply

To Irish Paddy-O,

Saying “Mike Maloney

Wants to marry me, and so

Leave the Strand and Piccadilly

Or you’ll be to blame,

For love has fairly drove me silly:

Hoping you’re the same!”