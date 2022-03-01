What are the lyrics to the Argentinian national anthem?
The Argentinian national anthem dates back to 1813, three years after the country split from Spain. Here are its patriotic lyrics
When was the Argentinian national anthem written?
The Argentinian national anthem was written in the 1813 by Buenos Aires-born politician Vicente López y Planes, after a plea was sent out by The Assembly of Year XIII for patriotic songs. Planes’s words were unanimously voted as the winner and Spanish musician Blas Parerawas was asked to compose the music.
The Argentinian national anthem was born, although it would be known as the ‘National Patriotic Song’, before being recognised as the nation’s official song on May 11, 1813, three years after the May Revolution.
What are the lyrics to the Argentinian national anthem in English?
Hear, mortals, the sacred cry:
“Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!”
Hear the sound of broken chains
See noble equality enthroned.
Their most worthy throne have now opened
The United Provinces of the South.
And the free people of the world reply:
“To the great Argentine people, hail!”
And the free ones of the world reply:
“To the great Argentine people, hail!”
May the laurels be eternal
that we were able to achieve
Let us live crowned in glory
Or let us swear to die with glory!
Or let us swear to die with glory! ?