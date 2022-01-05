Who wrote the hymn to ‘Thine Be the Glory’?

Swiss Protestant minister, Edmond Budry wrote the hymn ‘Thine Be the Glory’ in 1884 and it was translated into English nearly 40 years later in 1923 by Richard Birch Hoyle (1875–1939). It is set to the tune of the chorus “See, the Conqu’ring hero comes” from the third section of Handel‘s oratorio Judas Maccabaeus.

Today it is a popular hymn at funerals and weddings, as well as Easter.

What are the lyrics to ‘Thine Be the Glory’?

Thine be the glory, risen, conqu’ring Son;

endless is the vict’ry Thou o’er death hast won.

Angels in bright raiment rolled the stone away,

kept the folded grave-clothes where Thy body lay.

Thine be the glory, risen, conqu’ring Son;

endless is the vict’ry Thou o’er death hast won.

Lo, Jesus meets us, risen from the tomb.

Lovingly He greets us, scatters fear and gloom;

let His church with gladness hymns of triumph sing,

for the Lord now liveth; death hath lost its sting.

Thine be the glory, risen, conqu’ring Son;

endless is the vict’ry Thou o’er death hast won.

No more we doubt Thee, glorious Prince of life!!

Life is nought without Thee; aid us in our strife;

make us more than conqu’rors, through Thy deathless love;

bring us safe through Jordan to Thy home above.

Thine be the glory, risen, conqu’ring Son;

endless is the vict’ry Thou o’er death hast won.

What are the original French lyrics to ‘Thine Be the Glory’?

À toi la gloire, O Ressuscité!

À toi la victoire pour l’éternité!

Brillant de lumière, l’ange est descendu,

Il roule la Pierre du tombeau vaincu.

À toi la gloire, O Ressuscité!

À toi la victoire pour l’éternité!

Vois-le paraître: C’est lui, c’est Jésus,

Ton Sauveur, ton Maître, Oh! ne doute plus!

Sois dans l’allégresse, peuple du Seigneur,

Et redis sans cesse: Le Christ est vainqueur!

À toi la gloire, O Ressuscité!

À toi la victoire pour l’éternité!

Craindrais-je encore? Il vit à jamais,

Celui que j’adore, le Prince de paix;

Il est ma victoire, mon puissant soutien,

Ma vie et ma gloire : non, je ne crains rien!

À toi la gloire, O Ressuscité!

À toi la victoire pour l’éternité!

