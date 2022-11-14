As a classical music fan, you want to enjoy the music that you love in the best quality possible. But you'll also know that a decent quality speaker doesn't always come cheap. You can get some serviceable speakers from around the £35 to £40 mark, but if you want the kind of audio fidelity that makes you feel you're in the room with the performers, you can easily fimd yourself spending up to £100 or more.

Thankfully, the annual Black Friday is a great time of year to find some good deals on speakers and other audio equipment. Here is our rundown of some of the best Black Friday speaker deals for 2022.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is on 25 November 2022.

Where to find great Black Friday deals on speakers

Currys PC World - The high street tech and gadget wizards always get involved with Black Friday, with some great offers cropping up as the day draws nearer. Bookmark their dedicated Black Friday page and keep checking back!

- The high street tech and gadget wizards always get involved with Black Friday, with some great offers cropping up as the day draws nearer. Bookmark their dedicated and keep checking back! Amazon - You'll find plenty of discounts on speakers and all sorts of other audio equipment, as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale. You'll also find a range of daily discounts in their Deals section, where you can narrow your search to the products that interest you.

- You'll find plenty of discounts on speakers and all sorts of other audio equipment, as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale. You'll also find a range of daily discounts in their section, where you can narrow your search to the products that interest you. John Lewis - This retailer always offers some enticing Black Friday deals: so keep checking back on their site for the latest reductions

- This retailer always offers some enticing Black Friday deals: so keep checking back on their site for the latest reductions Argos - The well-known high street retailer has already kicked off their pre-Black Friday deals. Have a browse of their site to see what's been coming down in price.

Best speaker deals for Black Friday 2022

Here are some of the best deals we've spotted so far.

Zamkol 706 PRO 50W Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This very smart speaker is currently reduced on Amazon, from £99.99 to £74.99. The built-in 8000mAh top-level lithium battery can be fully charged in 4 hours, providing up to 24 hours of continuous playback time. And we just love the colour options, meaning that like Scriabin, you can see music in colours!

Features include:

50W Output Power The Zamkol 706 PRO has an extra subwoofer speaker for bigger and more powerful bass

Option to connect two ZK706 PRO Bluetooth speakers for 100w stereo surround sound

24 Hours Playtime

Speaker can also act as a power bank to charge your smart devices - perfect for those long days outdoors

Features four colours and six light modes - perfect for breathing exercises, parties etcetera

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) compact Bluetooth speaker

This is a hugely popular Bluetooth speaker, and at the price (currently just £21.99 on Amazon, reduced from £39.99), it's not hard to see why. However, affordability is by no means the Echo Dot's only talent.

The third-generation Echo Dot is Alexa-enabled, so you can voice control your music, and stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and other streaming services. You can also ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices and more.

JBL Boombox 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Various retailers including Currys PC World and Amazon are currently offering some big reductions on this very talented speaker. At Currys PC World, for example, at the time of writing there's a whopping £200 knocked off the asking price, bringing it down to £249. Now, that's still not among the cheaper speakers, but really, for a piece of kit this capable that's a very good deal.

The JBL Boombox 2 allows you to switch between indoor and outdoor playing modes, with a deeper bass and richer sound for indoors and longer playtime for outdoors. Talking of playtime, the high-capacity 20,000mAh rechargeable battery lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge, so you'll rarely risk running out of sound mid-symphony. The Boombox is also fully waterproof, and allows you to connect up to two devices (tablet and smartphone, for example).

This is one well-loved product, too: of the JBL Boombox 2's 228 Amazon ratings, a whopping 86% award it a maximum five stars out of five.

Roberts Beacon 320 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

If you like your speaker with retro good looks, but also want some decent performance behind that 1950s charm, the Roberts Beacon 320 may well be the boombox for you. Mixing top-notch audio technology, Roberts' renowned sound quality, and that delightful retro-inspired design, the Beacon 320 speaker sounds as good as it looks. It'll look good, it'll sound good - and, with up to twelve hours of playtime thanks to that rechargeable battery, it'll keep doing the latter for as long as you need.

The technical bit: the Roberts Beacon 320 is blessed with multi-directional dual bass radiators, which means that, wherever you are in the room, you will get all the sonic information you need.

We also love the fact that this one comes in four tasteful colours: Dusky Pink, Teal Blue, Sunburn Yellow and Charcoal Black. Each one suits the Beacon's old-fashioned good looks to a tee.

Sony SRS-XB23 Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Hard-wearing, powerful and portable: the Sony SRS-XB23 has an awful lot going for it. Innovative X-Balanced speakers mean that the vocal clarity is excellent, something which should interest all you opera lovers. This little speaker is also virtually bombproof: rust and dust-resistant, waterproof and shockproof, and with up to 12 hours' battery life.

Again, this neat little speaker is available in a range of colours, including a very attractive coppery Red. Users clearly love it, too: 74% of the 1,955 reviewers on Amazon gave the Sony SRS-XB23 the full five stars.

Argos currently has this great speaker at an equally great price of £79.99.