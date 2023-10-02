If you like to enjoy your classical music in a variety of different environments - inside and out, in the kitchen and in the garden - then a portable speaker that can perform in both indoor and outdoor settings could be just the bit of audio kit you need.

But what should you be looking fort when choosing an indoor/outdoor portable speaker, and what are the best options at each price point?

What sort of portable speaker do I need?

You can take some inside speakers outdoors, but it's often not advised as speakers designed for indoor use can be quite delicate and not resistant to the worst that the British weather can throw at them.

So, if you're a classical music lover and you like to enjoy your music in a variety of settings, a decent portable speaker should be just what you need. And, if those settings include outdoors - the garden, a walk, a picnic - you should check out our recommendations for the best outdoor speakers. Speakers designed to be used outdoors get tested against moisture, dirt and temperature fluctuations before going on sale.

If, however, you're just looking for a speaker you can take into the garden on a nice day, you may not need a dedicated outdoor speaker - just a decent portable speaker that can manage some outdoor duties. Among other things, you should look out for the IP (Ingress Protection) rating.

What do the IP ratings mean on portable speakers?

IP stands for Ingress Protection, and the first number indicates a speaker’s ability to keep out dust, the second describes the waterproofing. An IPX4 speaker hasn't been tested for dust resistance, and will only be splashproof, but not resistant to any bigger water ingress.

If a speaker is IPX7 that means it hasn't been tested for dust but can get wet in the rain without harm. IP67, meanwhile, will have the same waterproof rating, but will be dustproof as well. For a pool party, IP68 rated speakers can be fully submerged for 30 minutes without damage.

How long should a speaker battery last?

Technology has improved immeasurably in recent years, so I wouldn’t choose a portable design with less than 10 hours of battery life. Look for those with USB or wireless charging as they can also top up your phone battery remotely.

Bluetooth or Wi-Fi speakers?

Bluetooth is ideal for most casual listening, especially in the garden where Wi-Fi signals may struggle to reach. The latest Bluetooth 5.0 version also boasts a garden-friendly 120m range. If, however, you’re moving the speaker from inside to out, a combination of Wi-Fi (for better audio quality) inside and Bluetooth outside would offer the most versatility.

Best portable speakers

Best luxury portable speakers

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A 5

from £899

best portable speakers

Some have teased that it resembles a hi-tech picnic basket but, trust me, get up close and the use of on-trend woven paper cladding (or solid wood slats on the Dark Oak finish) and the steam-bent solid oak handle on aluminium casing is nothing short of exquisite. It is unashamedly expensive, but the combination of premium looks, poised performance and portability is everything I expect from Bang & Olufsen.

360-degree audio is generated via a 130mm bass driver, two 50mm mid-range drivers and a 20mm tweeter, all powered by a generous 280watt Class D amplifier. Whatever I played over Bluetooth (outside) or superior Wi-Fi connection (typically, inside the house) had a presence far greater than its size would suggest.

From the sleepy minimalism of Ludovico Einaudi to the earth-shattering orchestral sound of Stravinsky, this compact speaker manages to translate the feel of the concert hall – and the scale of orchestration – with deftness and drive. There’s no need to push the volume for the A5 to fill even large spaces without a hint of exertion, but if you do play it loud, it remains refined and balanced.

Best mid-range portable speakers

Soundcore Motion X600

£199

best portable speakers

Launched just too late to be featured in my Spatial Audio explainer a couple of issues ago, this traditionally inspired, technologically impressive home speaker features five drivers (one upward firing), two woofers, two tweeters and a 50-watt amplifier that will happily fill your home and garden with detailed, enjoyably rich audio. The ‘spatial’ feeling isn’t on a par with larger home systems, but in the garden, especially – with no walls to bounce sound off – it did a brilliant job not disappearing into the background.

It is portable (1.9kg), has a waterproof IPX7 rating and a 12hr battery life, and while it only uses Bluetooth, there’s a Soundcore app that enables you to adjust sound quality to suit your tastes, although I found this unnecessary, as the pre-set balance was more than enjoyable – especially as I sat, feet up, cold drink in hand, soaking in the early summer sunshine.

Best cheap portable speakers

IKEA Vappeby Bluetooth Speaker Lamp

£60

best portable speakers

It is made of plastic and looks like Darth Vader, but I’m genuinely impressed by this go-anywhere, battery-powered Bluetooth bargain from IKEA. Beneath the rim, there’s a subtle ring of LED lights and a down firing full-range driver that pushes sound through 360 degrees.

Controls are simple, but ingenious, especially if you’re a Spotify user, as it features Spotify Tap. Once set-up via the smartphone app, it offers instant playback from your playlists with a press of the main button. What’s more, double tap the button and Spotify will choose something else for you based on your library.

The unit is IP65 rated, so can handle water and dust, has an 11-13hr battery life, and looks stylish glowing gently in the evening out on the decking. Audio quality is better than the low price would suggest, but don’t expect searing highs and deep rumbling bass. Do expect an enjoyable experience, though, and one that can move effortlessly with you around the house.

