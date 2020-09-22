Free Download: Franck’s Piano Quintet performed by the Wihan Quartet with Mami Shikimori

This week’s free download is the second movement, Lento con molto sentiment, of Franck’s Piano Quintet, performed by the Wihan Quartet with pianist Mami Shikimori and recorded on the Nimbus label. It was awarded four stars in the October issue of BBC Music Magazine.

‘Franck’s piece, beginning dramatico, lives through what Debussy rather unkindly called its ‘perpetual paroxysms’, and one of the performers’ tasks is to grade these excitements so that we get some feeling of shape in a whole movement’, wrote our reviewer Roger Nichols. ‘Here this task is fulfilled admirably, helped by discreet rubato here and there, notably in allowing just a touch of extra space leading into the climaxes themselves. The strings range widely between gentle melancholy and furious declamation, while the pianist manages to create impressive volume without banging. The ensemble is alive, too, to the frequent ‘subito’ markings which at times give an almost surreal air to the discourse.’

