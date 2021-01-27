Accessibility Links

  Music to my Ears: Composer Caroline Shaw

Composer Caroline Shaw meets BBC Music Magazine to discuss the music that shapes her day-to-day life. From falling in love with opera at the age of ten to discovering the perfect combination of Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos and Britney Spears tracks during lockdown, we hear about the music that has underscored her life

In this week’s episode of the Music to my Ears podcast, we talk to the Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, violinist and producer Caroline Shaw about the music that underscores her day-to-day life and how she balances the various facets of her fascinating career. Orange, her album of string quartets recorded and performed by the Attacca Quartet, was nominated for a BBC Music Magazine Award earlier this year.

Our editorial assistant Freya Parr spoke to Caroline over Zoom from her home in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Recordings featured:

Verdi: La Traviata ‘Dite alle giovine’ ­– Anna Netrebko, Vienna Philharmonic/Carlo Rizzi (DG 475933)

Tune-Yards: Water Fountain

Bach: Partita No. 2: V. Chaconne (Itzhak Perlman (violin) – Warner Classics 2564612981

Bach: Brandenburg Concerto (Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment) (Erato 5615522)

The Bangles: Eternal Flame

How to download the Music to my Ears podcast

Download this episode as an mp3

Click here to open the mp3 player.

Google Chrome:
Click on the three little dots to the right of the player and click ‘Download’.

Safari/Firefox/Other Browsers:
Right click (or control click on Mac computers) on the player and select ‘Save Audio As…’. Occasionally, on Safari it may ask you to select ‘Download video’. If this is the case, select ‘Download video’ and it will download as an audio file (mp3) as normal.

