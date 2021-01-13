Accessibility Links

Music to my Ears: Composer Debbie Wiseman

British film and television composer Debbie Wiseman talks to Michael Beek about writing music for the small screen, upcoming projects and some of her favourite music

PodcastArtist_Wiseman

This week, reviews editor Michael Beek sits down with the award-winning British film and television composer Debbie Wiseman OBE (Wolf Hall, Father Brown, Wilde) for a chat about her work. Debbie shares insights into her methods, conducting, her favourite music to listen to and a sneak preview of her latest film score, To Olivia.

Recordings featured:

Chopin: Preludes Op. 28  – No. 4 in E minor
Eric Lu (piano)
Warner Classics 9029529234

Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E flat, K364 – Presto
Anne-Sophie Mutter (violin), Bruno Giuranna (viola); Academy of St Martin in the Fields/Neville Marriner
Warner Classics 7543022

Messiaen: Turangalîla Symphony – III. Turangalîla I
Mannheim National Theatre Orchestra/Alexander Soddy
Oehms OC472

Joseph Horovitz: Oboe Concerto – Lento Moderato
Nicholas Daniel (oboe); Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Joseph Horovitz
White Line CDWHL2114

Debbie Wiseman: To Olivia – An Everlasting Gobstoppper and a Shivery Smile
National Symphony Orchestra/Debbie Wiseman
Decca

You can buy Debbie Wiseman’s latest album Mythos with Stephen Fry from the following outlets:

Stream the album here:

Advertisement

