Music to my Ears: Composer Debbie Wiseman

This week, reviews editor Michael Beek sits down with the award-winning British film and television composer Debbie Wiseman OBE (Wolf Hall, Father Brown, Wilde) for a chat about her work. Debbie shares insights into her methods, conducting, her favourite music to listen to and a sneak preview of her latest film score, To Olivia.

Recordings featured:

Chopin: Preludes Op. 28 – No. 4 in E minor

Eric Lu (piano)

Warner Classics 9029529234

Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E flat, K364 – Presto

Anne-Sophie Mutter (violin), Bruno Giuranna (viola); Academy of St Martin in the Fields/Neville Marriner

Warner Classics 7543022

Messiaen: Turangalîla Symphony – III. Turangalîla I

Mannheim National Theatre Orchestra/Alexander Soddy

Oehms OC472

Joseph Horovitz: Oboe Concerto – Lento Moderato

Nicholas Daniel (oboe); Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Joseph Horovitz

White Line CDWHL2114

Debbie Wiseman: To Olivia – An Everlasting Gobstoppper and a Shivery Smile

National Symphony Orchestra/Debbie Wiseman

Decca

