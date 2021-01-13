Music to my Ears: Composer Debbie Wiseman
British film and television composer Debbie Wiseman talks to Michael Beek about writing music for the small screen, upcoming projects and some of her favourite music
This week, reviews editor Michael Beek sits down with the award-winning British film and television composer Debbie Wiseman OBE (Wolf Hall, Father Brown, Wilde) for a chat about her work. Debbie shares insights into her methods, conducting, her favourite music to listen to and a sneak preview of her latest film score, To Olivia.
Recordings featured:
Chopin: Preludes Op. 28 – No. 4 in E minor
Eric Lu (piano)
Warner Classics 9029529234
Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E flat, K364 – Presto
Anne-Sophie Mutter (violin), Bruno Giuranna (viola); Academy of St Martin in the Fields/Neville Marriner
Warner Classics 7543022
Messiaen: Turangalîla Symphony – III. Turangalîla I
Mannheim National Theatre Orchestra/Alexander Soddy
Oehms OC472
Joseph Horovitz: Oboe Concerto – Lento Moderato
Nicholas Daniel (oboe); Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Joseph Horovitz
White Line CDWHL2114
Debbie Wiseman: To Olivia – An Everlasting Gobstoppper and a Shivery Smile
National Symphony Orchestra/Debbie Wiseman
Decca
You can buy Debbie Wiseman’s latest album Mythos with Stephen Fry from the following outlets:
Stream the album here:
