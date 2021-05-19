Music to my Ears: Introducing season 3 of the podcast!

Introducing the latest season of the Music to my Ears podcast, brought to you by BBC Music Magazine. The trailer for season 3 of the podcast is available now on all the usual podcast streaming platforms.

In each episode, we sit down with artists, musicians, broadcasters and writers to find out about the music that has made them who they are today. The guests share their most intimate musical memories, from the first piece of classical music they remember hearing as a child to the composers they turn to time and time again.

Across eleven episodes, we hear from guests including DJ Edith Bowman, who tells us about the power of watching films with live orchestras; musician Como Sheldrake, who describes the process of recording the sounds of nature with ultra-high sensitive microphones; and cellist Julian Lloyd Webber, who shared stories of his bohemian musical upbringing alongside his brother Andrew.

Join us for a new episode every Wednesday and subscribe now to stay updated. Listen on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Listen now on Acast:

Listen on Spotify: