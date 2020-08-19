Music to my Ears: Organist and Broadcaster Anna Lapwood
Organist, choirmaster and presenter Anna Lapwood talks about her role at Pembroke College as director of music, her first recording with the choir there and her musical loves that range from Richard Strauss and Tchaikovsky to the choral music of Caroline Shaw
In this episode, BBC Music Magazine’s editor Oliver Condy met up with organist and choirmaster Anna Lapwood at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.
The evening before, just down the road at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Anna had been presenting the category finals of BBC Young Musician for BBC Four. We chatted about her musical loves and discoveries, from Strauss and Schubert to the Pulitzer-prize winning composer Caroline Shaw, as well as her work at Pembroke College, Cambridge and as a presenter for both TV and of her show Classical Cambridgeshire on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.
We recorded this interview before lockdown – and do listen out for the beautiful choral piece Media Vita by Kerensa Briggs that features on a brand new album of choral works sung by the choir of Pembroke College, Cambridge, where Anna is currently music director.
How to download the Music to my Ears podcast
Download this episode as an mp3
Click here to open the mp3 player.
Google Chrome:
Click on the three little dots to the right of the player and click ‘Download’.
Safari/Firefox/Other Browsers:
Right click (or control click on Mac computers) on the player and select ‘Save Audio As…’. Occasionally, on Safari it may ask you to select ‘Download video’. If this is the case, select ‘Download video’ and it will download as an audio file (mp3) as normal.
Listen to Anna’s musical choices here: