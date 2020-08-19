Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Listen
  3. Podcast
  4. Music to my Ears: Organist and Broadcaster Anna Lapwood

Music to my Ears: Organist and Broadcaster Anna Lapwood

Organist, choirmaster and presenter Anna Lapwood talks about her role at Pembroke College as director of music, her first recording with the choir there and her musical loves that range from Richard Strauss and Tchaikovsky to the choral music of Caroline Shaw

Anna Lapwood on the Music to my Ears podcast from BBC Music Magazine

In this episode, BBC Music Magazine’s editor Oliver Condy met up with organist and choirmaster Anna Lapwood at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

Advertisement

The evening before, just down the road at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Anna had been presenting the category finals of BBC Young Musician for BBC Four. We chatted about her musical loves and discoveries, from Strauss and Schubert to the Pulitzer-prize winning composer Caroline Shaw, as well as her work at Pembroke College, Cambridge and as a presenter for both TV and of her show Classical Cambridgeshire on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

We recorded this interview before lockdown – and do listen out for the beautiful choral piece Media Vita by Kerensa Briggs that features on a brand new album of choral works sung by the choir of Pembroke College, Cambridge, where Anna is currently music director.

How to download the Music to my Ears podcast

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80-a1b27fc-e1576157037739

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2-65b0549-e1576157009631

Download this episode as an mp3

Click here to open the mp3 player.

Google Chrome:
Click on the three little dots to the right of the player and click ‘Download’.

Safari/Firefox/Other Browsers:
Right click (or control click on Mac computers) on the player and select ‘Save Audio As…’. Occasionally, on Safari it may ask you to select ‘Download video’. If this is the case, select ‘Download video’ and it will download as an audio file (mp3) as normal.

Advertisement

Listen to Anna’s musical choices here:

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

You may also like

Conductor and founder of the Aurora Orchestra Nicholas Collon on the Music to my Ears Podcast from BBC Music Magazine

Music to my Ears: Conductor Nicholas Collon

Saxophonist Amy Dickson on the Music to my Ears podcast from BBC Music Magazine

Music to my Ears: Saxophonist Amy Dickson

Harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani on BBC Music Magazine Podcast Music to my Ears

Music to my Ears: Harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani

The Music to my Ears Podcast brought to you by BBC Music Magazine

How to download the BBC Music Magazine Music to my Ears podcast