Music to my Ears: Organist and Broadcaster Anna Lapwood

In this episode, BBC Music Magazine’s editor Oliver Condy met up with organist and choirmaster Anna Lapwood at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

The evening before, just down the road at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Anna had been presenting the category finals of BBC Young Musician for BBC Four. We chatted about her musical loves and discoveries, from Strauss and Schubert to the Pulitzer-prize winning composer Caroline Shaw, as well as her work at Pembroke College, Cambridge and as a presenter for both TV and of her show Classical Cambridgeshire on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

We recorded this interview before lockdown – and do listen out for the beautiful choral piece Media Vita by Kerensa Briggs that features on a brand new album of choral works sung by the choir of Pembroke College, Cambridge, where Anna is currently music director.

