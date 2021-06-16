Music to my Ears Podcast: Author and singer Amit Chaudhuri
BBC Music Magazine talks to Amit Chaudhuri about his ever-changing relationship with Indian and western classical music and his latest book, 'Finding the Raga: An Improvisation on Indian Music'
Author and Indian classical singer Amit Chaudhuri talks to BBC Music Magazine about his relationship with western and Indian classical music, the allegories and narratives that can be created within music and his experience of working as the librettist on Ravi Shankar’s opera Sukanya.
His latest book, Finding the Raga: An Improvisation on Indian Music, was published recently by Faber, and is part memoir/part essay, focused on his enduring love for Indian classical music and the power of the voice.
Recordings featured:
Jimi Hendrix: Voodoo Chile Blues
Ustad Dilshad Khan: Raga Todi
Kishori Amonkar: Raga Shuddh Kalyan – Khyal In Drut Teental
Pandit Bhimsen Joshi: Sun Surat Rangili
Vishmadev Chatterjee: Bamana De Bata
Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 (Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan)
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 (Jonathan Biss)
Ravi Shankar: Sukanya (London Philharmonic Orchestra/David Murphy)
