Music to my Ears Podcast: Author and singer Amit Chaudhuri

Author and Indian classical singer Amit Chaudhuri talks to BBC Music Magazine about his relationship with western and Indian classical music, the allegories and narratives that can be created within music and his experience of working as the librettist on Ravi Shankar’s opera Sukanya.

His latest book, Finding the Raga: An Improvisation on Indian Music, was published recently by Faber, and is part memoir/part essay, focused on his enduring love for Indian classical music and the power of the voice.

Recordings featured:

Jimi Hendrix: Voodoo Chile Blues

Ustad Dilshad Khan: Raga Todi

Kishori Amonkar: Raga Shuddh Kalyan – Khyal In Drut Teental

Pandit Bhimsen Joshi: Sun Surat Rangili

Vishmadev Chatterjee: Bamana De Bata

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 (Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan)

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 (Jonathan Biss)

Ravi Shankar: Sukanya (London Philharmonic Orchestra/David Murphy)

