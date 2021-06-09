Accessibility Links

Music to my Ears Podcast: Cellist Julian Lloyd Webber

Julian Lloyd Webber tells us about growing up in one of Britain's most musical families with his brother Andrew – and the music that's made him who he is today

Published:

As he turns 70 years old, the cellist Julian Lloyd Webber tells us about his remarkable life in music, from growing up in one of Britain’s most famous musical families to performing on the world’s finest stages and his unending passion for helping to create tomorrow’s great players.

Music featured:

Shostakovich: Cello Concerto (Mstislav Rostropovich, Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy

Bernstein: Mambo (Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela/Gustavo Dudamel)

Elgar: Cello Concerto (Julian Lloyd Webber, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Yehudi Menuhin)

Mozart: Symphony No. 40 (Academy of St Martin in the Fields/Neville Marriner)

