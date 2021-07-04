Music to my Ears Podcast: Clarinettist Julian Bliss

Clarinettist Julian Bliss has an extremely wide breadth of listening tastes, from heavy metal to core classical via jazz and funk. In this episode, he tells us about his passion for Rachmaninov and Oscar Petersen and why he thinks wind band music should be taken more seriously in the UK. He also reflects on the last year of lockdown and what it meant for his practice and approach to performance.

Advertisement

Julian Bliss has recently released Brahms’s Clarinet Sonatas on a new recording with pianist James Baillieu released on the Signum label, which you can buy from the following outlets:

Recordings featured:

Stranger on the Shore (Acker Bilk)

Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 (Martha Argerich, Berlin Philharmonic/Claudio Abbado)

Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 2 (Alexandre Tharaud, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Alexander Vedernikov)

The Masquerade is Over (Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley)

Eric Whitacre: Equus

Puccini: Madama Butterfly (Maria Callas, Orchestra del Teatro alla Scala di Milano/Herbert von Karajan)

Strauss: Eine Alpensinfonie (London Symphony Orchestra/Bernard Haitink)

Glass: Etude No. 2 (Vikingur Olafsson)

Invaders Must Die (The Prodigy)

Listen to all the music featured in this episode on our Spotify playlist: