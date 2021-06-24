Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Listen
  3. Podcast
  4. Music to my Ears Podcast: composer Héloïse Werner and librettist Octavia Bright
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Music to my Ears Podcast: composer Héloïse Werner and librettist Octavia Bright

Composer and soprano Héloise Werner and librettist and writer Octavia Bright share their experiences of lockdown with the music that has helped them deal with the more emotional moments

PodcastArtist_Website_Werner&Bright

Published:

This week, we have the brilliant composer-librettist duo Héloise Werner and Octavia Bright on the Music to my Ears podcast. The pair worked together on a one-woman opera The Other Side of the Sea and spoke to us from their respective London homes at the end of the UK lockdown, discussing themes of grief and isolation, as well as the role music plays in their lives and the ever-changing emotional responses they’ve had to it over the last year. They also share stories of carnival music and the human compulsion to dance.

Advertisement

Listen to all the music featured in this episode on our Spotify playlist:

Héloïse Werner is part of The Hermes Experiment, whose debut album Here We Are was released in 2020. Buy it now from Amazon, Hive, WH Smith and Sheet Music Plus.

How to download the Music to my Ears podcast

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80-a1b27fc-e1576157037739

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2-65b0549-e1576157009631

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Try BBC Music Magazine today and pay just $4.99 per copy! Get the magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine

You may also like

PodcastArtist_Playlist_Chaudhuri

Music to my Ears Podcast: Author and singer Amit Chaudhuri

PodcastArtist_Playlist_Webber

Music to my Ears Podcast: Cellist Julian Lloyd Webber

The A-Z of the piano

BBC Music Magazine – October 2010