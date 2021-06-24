Music to my Ears Podcast: composer Héloïse Werner and librettist Octavia Bright

This week, we have the brilliant composer-librettist duo Héloise Werner and Octavia Bright on the Music to my Ears podcast. The pair worked together on a one-woman opera The Other Side of the Sea and spoke to us from their respective London homes at the end of the UK lockdown, discussing themes of grief and isolation, as well as the role music plays in their lives and the ever-changing emotional responses they’ve had to it over the last year. They also share stories of carnival music and the human compulsion to dance.

Advertisement

Listen to all the music featured in this episode on our Spotify playlist:

Héloïse Werner is part of The Hermes Experiment, whose debut album Here We Are was released in 2020. Buy it now from Amazon, Hive, WH Smith and Sheet Music Plus.