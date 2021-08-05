Accessibility Links

  4. Music to my Ears Podcast: Countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński
Music to my Ears Podcast: Countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński

We spoke to the Polish countertenor about his entry to music – and how he initially wanted to join The King's Singers – and the music he listens to on the move

Published:

This week, we meet the star Polish countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński to discuss the laborious process of recording previously undiscovered works, his passion for breakdancing and the music he listens to while he’s on the move.

He also tells us about why he believes the post-pandemic concert format works surprisingly well, and why he prefers listening to ambient music when he travels as opposed to music by the likes of Palestrina and Tallis.

Music featured:

Victoria: O Magnum Mysterium (Choir of Westminster Cathedral/David Hill)

Mozart: The Magic Flute (Geoffrey Mitchell Choir, London Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Mackerras)

Hasse: Sanctus Petrus et Sancta Maria Magdalena (Jakub Józef Orliński, Il Pomo d’Oro/Maxim Emelyanychev)

Handel: Rinaldo: Aria. Sibilar gli angui d’Aletto (Argante) (Christopher Purves, Arcangelo/Jonathan Cohen)

Jakub Józef Orliński’s previous two albums are Anima Sacra and Facce d’amore. His new album, Anima Aeterna, is available now for preorder.

Freya Parr

Freya Parr

Digital Editor and Staff Writer, BBC Music Magazine

Freya Parr is BBC Music Magazine's digital editor and staff writer. She has also written for titles including the Guardian, Circus Journal, Frankie and Suitcase Magazine, and runs The Noiseletter, a fortnightly arts and culture publication. Freya's main areas of interest and research lie in 20th-century and contemporary music.

