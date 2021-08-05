Music to my Ears Podcast: Countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński

This week, we meet the star Polish countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński to discuss the laborious process of recording previously undiscovered works, his passion for breakdancing and the music he listens to while he’s on the move.

He also tells us about why he believes the post-pandemic concert format works surprisingly well, and why he prefers listening to ambient music when he travels as opposed to music by the likes of Palestrina and Tallis.

Music featured:

Victoria: O Magnum Mysterium (Choir of Westminster Cathedral/David Hill)

Mozart: The Magic Flute (Geoffrey Mitchell Choir, London Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Mackerras)

Hasse: Sanctus Petrus et Sancta Maria Magdalena (Jakub Józef Orliński, Il Pomo d’Oro/Maxim Emelyanychev)

Handel: Rinaldo: Aria. Sibilar gli angui d’Aletto (Argante) (Christopher Purves, Arcangelo/Jonathan Cohen)

Listen to the podcast:

Listen to all the music featured in this episode on our Spotify playlist:

Jakub Józef Orliński’s previous two albums are Anima Sacra and Facce d’amore. His new album, Anima Aeterna, is available now for preorder.