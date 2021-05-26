Music to my Ears Podcast: DJ and broadcaster Edith Bowman

Accessibility Links

DJ, broadcaster, podcaster and avid film fanatic Edith Bowman tells us about the scores that made her fall in love with the big screen

We speak to DJ, broadcaster and presenter Edith Bowman about her fanatical love of film music and the scores that have shaped who she is today. A former Radio 1 DJ, Bowman has spent the last few years presenting the Soundtracking podcast, in which she talks to directors, actors and composers about the use of music in their films.

She tells us about the origins of this podcast and the musical discoveries she’s made through it, the scores she returns to time and time again, and the opportunities lockdown has afforded to independent cinema.

Recordings featured:

‘Hand Covers Bruise’ from The Social Network (Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross)

‘Just Us’ from Soul (Trent Reznor and Atticus)

‘Welcome to Lunar Industries’ from Moon (Clint Mansell)

‘Bathroom Dance’ from Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

‘Cavatina’ from The Deer Hunter (John Williams)

‘The Way of the Ghost’ from Ghost of Tsushima (Ilan Eshkeri)

