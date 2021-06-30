Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Listen
  3. Podcast
  4. Music to my Ears Podcast: Guitarist Miloš Karadaglić
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Music to my Ears Podcast: Guitarist Miloš Karadaglić

Guitarist Miloš Karadaglić talks to BBC Music Magazine about his journey to falling in love with the guitar and the music that's made him who he is today

PodcastArtist_Website_Milos

Published:

The Montenegrin guitarist talks about falling in love with the guitar in Montenegro, ‘growing up’ in London, his favourite guitar to play, the healing power of Mozart and his latest album The Moon & The Forest.

Advertisement

You can buy The Moon & The Forest now from Amazon.

Recordings featured:

Joby Talbot: Ink Dark Moon – Luminoso (Miloš Karadaglić)

Howard Shore: The Forest (Miloš Karadaglić)

Albéniz: Suite Española – Asturias (Andres Segovia)

JS Bach: Suite No. 4 in E major BWV 1006a – Prelude (John Williams)

Mahler: Symphony No. 5 – Finale (Vienna Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein)

Mozart: String Quartet No. 2 in D major, K 155 (Armida Quartett)

Listen to all the music featured in this episode on our Spotify playlist:

How to download the Music to my Ears podcast

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80-a1b27fc-e1576157037739

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2-65b0549-e1576157009631

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Try BBC Music Magazine today and pay just $4.99 per copy! Get the magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine

You may also like

Best jazz guitarists ever

4 of the best jazz guitarists ever

Best jazz albums released in 2021

The best jazz albums released in 2021 so far

Guitarist Xuefei Yang

Six of the best female classical guitarists

Guitarist Julian Bream dies aged 87

Julian Bream: the British classical guitarist’s best recordings