Music to my Ears Podcast: Guitarist Miloš Karadaglić

The Montenegrin guitarist talks about falling in love with the guitar in Montenegro, ‘growing up’ in London, his favourite guitar to play, the healing power of Mozart and his latest album The Moon & The Forest.

Recordings featured:

Joby Talbot: Ink Dark Moon – Luminoso (Miloš Karadaglić)

Howard Shore: The Forest (Miloš Karadaglić)

Albéniz: Suite Española – Asturias (Andres Segovia)

JS Bach: Suite No. 4 in E major BWV 1006a – Prelude (John Williams)

Mahler: Symphony No. 5 – Finale (Vienna Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein)

Mozart: String Quartet No. 2 in D major, K 155 (Armida Quartett)

