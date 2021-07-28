Music to my Ears Podcast: Pianist Peter Jablonski

Swedish pianist Peter Jablonski discusses his recent recording of music by Stanchinsky (out now on Ondine), discovering the music of Bacewicz and his downtime during the pandemic has seen him fall in love with the piano all over again.

Recordings featured:

Stanchinsky: Piano Sonata in E flat minor (Peter Jablonski)

Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 (Yuri Boukoff, Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire/Ljubomir Romansky)

Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 (Martha Argerich , LSO/Claudio Abbado)

Chopin: Mazurka, Op. 6 No. 4 (Peter Jablonski)

Bacewicz: Children’s Suite – VII: Gavotte (Morta Grigaliūnaitė)

Listen to all the music featured in this episode on our Spotify playlist: