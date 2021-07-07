Music to my Ears Podcast: Radio 3 broadcaster Georgia Mann

We speak to Radio 3 broadcaster and producer Georgia Mann, who recently took over the reins on the station’s morning programme, Essential Classics. She tells us all about the new musical discoveries she’s made so far in the job, her experiences of live music during lockdown, starting out as a singer in Gilbert & Sullivan musicals and how to be articulate live on radio when a performance blows you away.

She also describes her first forays into opera, learning more about the world of folk through fellow broadcaster Pete Paphides and her new love of Serge Gainsbourg – who she is learning more about via Jeremy Allen’s recent biography, Relax Baby Be Cool.

Listen to all the music featured in this episode on our Spotify playlist:

Recordings featured:

Miles Davis: Lift to the Scaffold

Trad: Blow the wind southerly (Sheku Kanneh-Mason)

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 ‘Pathétique’ (Igor Levit)

Peggy Granville-Hicks: Sinfonia Pacifica (Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra/Richard Mills)

Ruth Gipps: Symphony No. 2 (BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Rumon Gamba)

Hannah Peel: Sunrise Through the Dusty Nebula

Bach: Cello Suite No. 1: Prelude (Yo-Yo Ma)

Rossini: The Barber of Seville – Largo et Factotum (Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Vittorio Gui & Sesto Bruscantini)

Verdi: Requiem: Dies Irae (London Symphony Orchestra/Colin Davis

Ella Fitzgerald: Cheek to Cheek

Serge Gainsbourg: Les goemons

Mozart: Laudate Dominum (Felicity Palmer, Choir of St John’s College Cambridge, The Wren Orchestra/George Guest)