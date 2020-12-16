Music to my Ears: Soprano Ailish Tynan

Accessibility Links

Irish soprano Ailish Tynan talks to Oliver Condy about life in lockdown, and the music that inspires her

PodcastArtist_Tynan

BBC Music Magazine speaks to Irish soprano Ailish Tynan on her musical experiences in lockdown, recent streamed performances at the Royal Opera house and at Wigmore Hall and at home with her family.

In 2003, Ailish Tynan won the Rosenblatt Recital Song Prize at BBC Cardiff Singer of the World and has was a member of the prestigious Vilar Young Artist Programme at the Royal Opera House, as well as a BBC New Generation Artist

Her numerous operatic roles have included, to name just four, international performances of Gretel in Humperdinck’s Hänsel und Gretel, Papagena in Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte  at La Scala and The Royal Opera; Sophie in Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier and Miss Wordsworth in Britten’s Albert Herring  at Paris’s Opéra Comique and Rouen Opéra.

And that’s not even mentioning her recital and concert work which has taken her from Mahler symphonies to Handel oratorios, French song and Schubert Lieder, in recital halls around the world, including several BBC Proms.

She recently appeared on a recording of Handel’s Messiah alongside Alice Coote, Allan Clayton, Matthew Rose, the Academy of Ancient Music and Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, released on Warner Classics. It was recorded in 2009 to mark the 250th anniversary of Handel’s death. It is now available on vinyl for the first time.

You can buy Ailish Tynan’s latest recording of Handel’s Messiah from the following outlets:

Stream the album here:

Recordings featured:

Wolf: Ganymed
John McCormack (tenor), Edwin Schneider (piano)
Symposium SYMPCD1164 

Schubert: Die Forelle
Ailish Tynan (soprano), Iain Burnside (piano)
Delphian DCD34165 

Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Ablösung im Sommer
Christiane Karg (soprano), Malcolm Martineau (piano)
Harmonia Mundi HMM905338

