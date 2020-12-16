Music to my Ears: Soprano Ailish Tynan

BBC Music Magazine speaks to Irish soprano Ailish Tynan on her musical experiences in lockdown, recent streamed performances at the Royal Opera house and at Wigmore Hall and at home with her family.

Advertisement

In 2003, Ailish Tynan won the Rosenblatt Recital Song Prize at BBC Cardiff Singer of the World and has was a member of the prestigious Vilar Young Artist Programme at the Royal Opera House, as well as a BBC New Generation Artist

Her numerous operatic roles have included, to name just four, international performances of Gretel in Humperdinck’s Hänsel und Gretel, Papagena in Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte at La Scala and The Royal Opera; Sophie in Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier and Miss Wordsworth in Britten’s Albert Herring at Paris’s Opéra Comique and Rouen Opéra.

And that’s not even mentioning her recital and concert work which has taken her from Mahler symphonies to Handel oratorios, French song and Schubert Lieder, in recital halls around the world, including several BBC Proms.

She recently appeared on a recording of Handel’s Messiah alongside Alice Coote, Allan Clayton, Matthew Rose, the Academy of Ancient Music and Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, released on Warner Classics. It was recorded in 2009 to mark the 250th anniversary of Handel’s death. It is now available on vinyl for the first time.

You can buy Ailish Tynan’s latest recording of Handel’s Messiah from the following outlets:

Stream the album here:

Recordings featured:

Wolf: Ganymed

John McCormack (tenor), Edwin Schneider (piano)

Symposium SYMPCD1164

Schubert: Die Forelle

Ailish Tynan (soprano), Iain Burnside (piano)

Delphian DCD34165

Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Ablösung im Sommer

Christiane Karg (soprano), Malcolm Martineau (piano)

Harmonia Mundi HMM905338

Download this episode as an mp3

Click here to open the mp3 player.

Google Chrome:

Click on the three little dots to the right of the player and click ‘Download’.

Advertisement

Safari/Firefox/Other Browsers:

Right click (or control click on Mac computers) on the player and select ‘Save Audio As…’. Occasionally, on Safari it may ask you to select ‘Download video’. If this is the case, select ‘Download video’ and it will download as an audio file (mp3) as normal.