Our cover stars this month are the legendary early music ensemble The Tallis Scholars. As his trailblazing vocal group turns 50 years old, the ensemble's conductor Peter Phillips celebrates with Jeremy Pound.

Elsewhere in the magazine, Rebecca Franks reports on the Welsh National Opera Orchestra’s deep delve into the world of Czech music, while conductor François-Xavier Roth tells Clive Paget what marks his versatile Les Siècles orchestra out from others. Jessica Duchen explores a strange, surprising and highly effective new visual take on Fauré’s Requiem, and John Allison tells the story of composer Priaulx Rainier, a distinctive but hidden gem of South African music.

For Composer of the Month, Erik Levi recounts the astonishing adventures of Jan Ladislav Dussek – which included hobnobbing with royalty, accusations of conspiracy, scandalous affairs and bankruptcy. And this month's Building a Library is Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante: Charlotte Smith enjoys this graceful work, and picks out some finest recordings.

November's BBC Music Magazine interviewee is US composer Jake Heggie. Jake's operas tackle painful and difficult topics and the fight for social justice – but his path to success was anything but ordinary, writes Kate Wakeling. Finally, for this month's Music that Changed Me, BBC Radio 3 presenter Georgia Mann looks back on five pieces that have impacted her profoundly.

