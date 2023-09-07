Our October cover star is guitarist Sean Shibe, whose adventurous spirit has found expression through some boundary-pushing collaborations. The groundbreaking performer tells Michael Beek how working with others keeps his creative fires burning.

Advertisement

Elsewhere this issue, Clive Paget explores The English Concert's vast and laudable project to make all of Handel's works available online for free. And Brian Wise leads us on a walking tour of Los Angeles, where the likes of Stravinsky and Rachmaninov once roamed.

We also learn how broadcaster Clemency Burton-Hill's book Year of Wonder is inspiring a whole range of devoted listeners through new book club run by the Boise Philharmonic. Rebecca Franks joins one of their sessions.

This month's BBC Music Magazine interviewee is former piano prodigy Kit Armstrong, who tells Michael Church about his new projects - including urban regeneration and a new opera about Machaut.

October's Musical Destination is Spetses, where Charlotte Smith finds an island paradise with a proud naval history, newly enhanced by a Music Academy for young performers.

Our Composer of the Month is Stanford. He may have taught many of Britain's finest talents but, says Terry Blain, Stanford deserves much greater recognition for his own composing talents.

For Building a Library, Jeremy Pound enjoys frolics on the lawn and a rowdy pub session as he hunts for the best recordings of Carl Orff's riotous Carmina Burana. Last but definitely not least, actor and classical fan Tim McInnerny tells us about the music that has shaped his life.

Showing item 1 of 15 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

Page 7

Page 8

Page 9

Page 10

Page 11

Page 12

Page 13

Page 14

Page 15

Advertisement

Click here for the inlay of this month's cover CD.