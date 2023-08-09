Our September cover star is organist and conductor Anna Lapwood. Anna has won legions of new fans to classical music with her infectiously enthusiastic and personable videos: this month, she tells Richard Morrison all about her remarkable journey to social media stardom.

Elsewhere this issue, we celebrate the pioneering Academy of Ancient Music, as it celebrates its 50th birthday. The Academy's revolutionary history is charted by former BBC Proms director and BBC Radio 3 controller Nicholas Kenyon.

Rebecca Franks explores the neglected operas written by women composers, dating back to the 17th century, and Tom Stewart visits Kyiv, where the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine is playing on against the odds.

In this month's BBC Music Magazine Interview, composer Tan Dun tells Claire Jackson how nature in all its forms lies at the very heart of his music, while September's Musical Destination is The Grange Festival in rural Hampshire, where Jeremy Pound enjoys an evening around Tchaikovsky’s card table.

Our Composer of the Month is Haydn. He's well known and loved for his many symphonies and chamber works: but, George Hall reveals, Haydn wrote many fine operas as well. And, for this month's Building a Library, Terry Williams takes an aural wander around Brno in the company of the best versions of Janáček’s Sinfonietta.

