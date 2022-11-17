2022 Ivor Novello award winners announced

The Ivors Academy have revealed the winners of 12 Ivor Novello Awards at the 20th edition of The Ivors Composer Awards, celebrating the best new music in classical, jazz and sound art. The winners were announced during a ceremony hosted by BBC Radio 3’s Hannah Peel and Tom Service at the British Museum.

Three composers, Sir George Benjamin, Judith Weir and Talvin Singh, were recognised with special Ivor Novello Awards for their innovation, influence and legacy.

Winning works were premiered at some of the UK’s leading venues and festivals. Liz Dilnot Johnson’s requiem for refugees was performed at Coventry Cathedral as part of the 2021 UK City of Culture celebrations, while Southwark Cathedral hosted Cheryl Frances-Hoad’s winning work, commissioned to mark the 50th anniversary of the City of London Sinfonia.

The Southbank Centre’s new music festival SoundState premiered the Orchestral winner and Oxford’s world-class Lieder Festival premiered two winning pieces.

Hannah Peel and Tom Service presented the Ivors Composer Awards 2022, held at the British Museum

EFG London Jazz Festival, Britten Pears’ Festival of New and voces8 foundation’s Live from London Summer Festival premiered the jazz, sound art and choral winners respectively. And the Stage Works category returned, won this year by Thomas Adès for the Wayne McGregor and Royal Ballet project Dante, at the Royal Opera House, London.

Tom Gray, Chair of The Ivors Academy said, 'A hearty congratulations to all our winners, who have been recognised for their incredible achievements in composition. The range of innovation and level of accomplishments make this an outstanding year. We have proudly celebrated creative excellence in composing for the past twenty years and thank PRS for Music and BBC Radio 3 for supporting us since the start.'

Michelle Escoffery, President of the PRS Members’ Council said, 'It was an honour to celebrate the 20th edition of The Ivors Composer Awards – the energy in the room was celebratory and positive. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners including the seven phenomenal composers taking home an Ivor Novello Award for the very first time. I know that feeling and I am delighted for them for being recognised for their work.

'I also congratulate Sir George Benjamin, Judith Weir and Talvin Singh on receiving Gift of the Academy awards for their incredible achievements. And a special thank you to the entire team at The Ivors Academy for your continued work uplifting the contemporary composer community.'

Pictured top: Tori Freestone accepts the Ivor Novello Award for Jazz Ensemble from Cassie Kinoshi © Mark Allan Photography