  3. A-level Music could ‘disappear’ from curriculum in just over a decade

A-level Music could ‘disappear’ from curriculum in just over a decade

If the current rate of decline continues, A-level Music will have zero entries by 2033

New research undertaken by the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and Birmingham City University has shown A-level Music could disappear completely from the curriculum by 2033 if the current rate of decline continues.

Fewer schools across the UK are offering A-level Music as a qualification, particularly affecting those those from disadvantaged backgrounds. The research was undertaken across local authorities in the Midlands, where the proportion of students taking A-level Music is just 1% of the overall A-level population. This is a trend that seems to be consistent across the rest of the UK as well.

The report shows that ‘a disproportionately large number of A-level Music entries come from independent schools’, with ‘the most deprived local authorities entering a very small number of students for A-level Music, or, in some cases, none at all.’ The proportion of those taking A-level Music at independent schools has increased over the last few years, while for those at state schools it has notably decreased.

Freya Parr

Digital Editor and Staff Writer, BBC Music Magazine

Freya Parr is BBC Music Magazine's digital editor and staff writer. She has also written for titles including the Guardian, Circus Journal, Frankie and Suitcase Magazine, and runs The Noiseletter, a fortnightly arts and culture publication. Freya's main areas of interest and research lie in 20th-century and contemporary music.

