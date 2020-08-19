Alpesh Chauhan appointed associate conductor of BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra

The BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra has announced Alpesh Chauhan as its new associate conductor. The 27-year-old conductor will work alongside the orchestra’s current chief conductor Thomas Dausgaard, following in the steps of previous associate conductors of the orchestra, including Simon Rattle, Andrew Davis and Martyn Brabbins.

Advertisement

The news comes after Chauhan was appointed as the next music director of the Birmingham Opera Company in July of this year. It’s the second role Chauhan has held in his home city, having previously been assistant conductor of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. He remains principal conductor of the Filarmonica Arturo Toscanini in Parma.

Chauhan’s new position with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra will run until autumn 2023. He was scheduled to join the orchestra at the start of the 2020/21 season in September, but due to the current social distancing restrictions in the UK, concert schedules are still under development.

‘It’s a privilege to be able to conduct the BBC SSO these two weeks as we come out of this moment of unease with COVID-10’, says Chauhan. ‘We’re all looking forward to making music together as a group once again.’

Advertisement

Chauhan will join the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra on Wednesday 26 August at 8pm in a programme of Hindemith, Wagner and Schönberg. The concert will be filmed without an audience and broadcast live on bbc.co.uk/bbcsso. This will be the first concert the orchestra has performed together since the UK lockdown.