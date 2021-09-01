Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Andrew Lloyd Webber to release album of orchestral arrangements of his musicals

Andrew Lloyd Webber to release album of orchestral arrangements of his musicals

The musical theatre composer gathered an 81-piece orchestra to record these symphonic suites in his newly refurbished theatre at the end of lockdown

Andrew Lloyd Webber recording session with an 80 piece orchestra at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, London. April 2021

Published:

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has written orchestrated versions of music from three of his best loved shows: EvitaSunset Boulevard and The Phantom of the Opera. These new arrangements were performed by an 81-piece orchestra, who recorded an album at Lloyd Webber’s newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Advertisement

The recording was created with social distancing and was the very first live performance to take place at the refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane, following a two-year, £60 million restoration project. The orchestra was conducted by Simon Lee, theatre musical supervisor.

Andrew Lloyd Webber recording session with an 80 piece orchestra at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, London. April 2021
Andrew Lloyd Webber recording session with an 80 piece orchestra at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, London. April 2021

‘The vast stage of Theatre Royal Drury Lane allowed us to socially distance an entire symphonic orchestra, something that is not possible in any recording studio anywhere in the world,’ says recording engineers Peter Cobbin and Kirsty Whalley. ‘Like the unique bheritage and legacy that comes with the exceptional renovation of Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the recordings marry characterful vintage and time-honoured analogue with the latest state-of-the-art pristine technologies.’

The new album, Andrew Lloyd Webber: Symphonic Suites, will be released on Friday 29 October. You can pre-order on Amazon now.

Album Artwork_Symphonic Suites _Andrew Lloyd Webber
Advertisement

Top image credit: Alice Whitby

Authors

Freya Parr

Freya Parr

Social networks

Digital Editor and Staff Writer, BBC Music Magazine

Freya Parr is BBC Music Magazine's digital editor and staff writer. She has also written for titles including the Guardian, Circus Journal, Frankie and Suitcase Magazine, and runs The Noiseletter, a fortnightly arts and culture publication. Freya's main areas of interest and research lie in 20th-century and contemporary music.

Tags

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Try BBC Music Magazine today and pay just $4.99 per copy! Get the magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine