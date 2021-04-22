Andrew Lloyd Webber to release album of symphonic suites from his musicals

Andrew Lloyd Webber has brought together an 81-piece orchestra to record a new album of symphonic suites from three of his musicals: Evita, Phantom of the Opera and Sunset Boulevard. The recording will be the first live performance at the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The recording will be conducted in line with the government’s current COVID-19 social distancing regulations.

The Theatre Royal Drury Lane has been restored over the last two years in a major £60 million renovation project.

‘As we fight to bring performers back to work and theatres back to life, I hope that this album might now take on a new meaning: the music which represents the triumphant and hopeful return of live music, theatre and entertainment across the world,’ says Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The album Andrew Lloyd Webber: Symphonic Suites will be released in June on Decca Records.