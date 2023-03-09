Apple has announced the launch of Apple Music Classical, a brand new standalone app designed specifically for classical music.

The app will draw on the world’s largest classical music catalogue, featuring over 5 million tracks. Audio quality will be up to 192 kHz/24 bit Hi-Res Lossless, with some recordings presented in immersive spatial audio.

Users will be able to search by composer, work, conductor, or catalogue number. There will also be curated playlists, exclusive albums, composer biographies, 'deep-dive' guides for key works and more. Artwork for the app will include specially commissioned high-resolution digital portraits for many featured composers.

The Apple Music Classical app will launch later this month, and Apple Music subscribers will be able to download the app as part of their existing subscription at no additional cost. Subscribers can pre-order now: once pre-ordered, the app will automatically download at launch.

You can watch a trailer here, and find out more and pre-order here.

Apple Music Classical launches on March 28, and is available for pre-order now. It will require an Apple Music subscription (Individual, Student, Family or Apple One).

The app is available for all iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or later: a version for Android will be coming soon.