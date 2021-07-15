Accessibility Links

  3. Applications open for young composers and choral leaders for schemes with National Youth Choirs of Great Britain

Applications open for young composers and choral leaders for schemes with National Youth Choirs of Great Britain

The National Youth Choirs of Great Britain have opened applications for their Young Composers and Fellowship schemes

The National Youth Choirs of Great Britain have opened applications for their schemes for emerging musicians in 2022. The Young Composers and Fellowship schemes are free training programmes for those from diverse backgrounds.

The Fellowship programme is designed for choral leaders between the ages of 20 and 27, who want to advance their skills as performers, leaders and educators. The scheme will allow participants to observe, train and work with NYCGB staff across all its choirs, and will also be enrolled on a mentoring programme run in partnership with the Association of Teachers of Singing. There will be performance opportunities at some of the UK’s leading concert halls, as well as the BBC Proms and Three Choirs Festival.

The Young Composers scheme, now in its fourth year, is for young composers, aged 18-29. It will involve residential courses, creative retreats, workshops, mentorships and performance showcases. Previous guest mentors have included composers Errollyn Wallen, John Rutter and Roxanna Panufnik, as well as performers Jacob Collier and Sarah Connolly.

Full details of how to apply for both schemes are available here.

